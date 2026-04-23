Mableton to Host “District 4 Creative Dialogue” Networking Event for Creative Arts Professionals

Councilwoman Cassandra Brown is proud to announce the upcoming District 4 Creative Dialogue. This premier networking event is designed specifically for Mableton residents working across the vast spectrum of creative arts.

The event will take place on April 30, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, at the Happy Cat Studio, located at 377 Veterans Memorial.

The District 4 Creative Dialogue aims to foster a vibrant local ecosystem by connecting filmmakers, artists, musicians, writers, interior designers, crafters, content creators, producers, and more. In partnership with Draft Horse Productions and Happy Cat Studio, the event serves as a dedicated space for collaboration, sharing industry insights, and strengthening the creative fabric of the Mableton community.

The evening is hosted by:

Councilwoman Cassandra Brown, representing Mableton District 4.

Will Amato – Draft Horse Productions.

Allen & Armaan Najhawan – Happy Cat Studio.

“District 4 is home to a wealth of creative talent across many disciplines,” said Councilwoman Cassandra Brown. “This event is about bringing those diverse voices together to spark new ideas and build lasting professional relationships right here in our own backyard.”

Event Details:

What: District 4 Creative Dialogue Networking Event

When: April 30 | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Where: Happy Cat Studio, 377 Veterans Memorial, Mableton, GA

Who: Mableton residents in Film, Music, Writing, Design, Crafting, Content Creation, and other creative fields.

For more information regarding the event, please contact the office of Councilwoman Brown at 470.687.3585.