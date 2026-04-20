Merlien Institute and SCAD Bring Highly Successful UX360 Conference to US in April 2026

Merlien Institute, the leading organizer of conferences for the user research and market research communities, is partnering with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to bring its UX360 Research Conference to the United States in 2026. The conference will take place April 21-23 at SCAD Atlanta’s SCADshow theater, creating a unique link between SCAD’s student body and the professional user experience (UX) community.

The inaugural U.S. edition of UX360 will follow the trusted Merlien Institute conference format, with a highly focused, single-stream conference track and an interactive social area with exhibits and networking spaces, as well as newly added poster presentations by SCAD students and dedicated sessions bridging academia and industry.

“We are extremely pleased to have found such a strong partner to bring our UX360 conference to the U.S.,” said Merlien CEO Jasper Lim. “This collaboration will enable us to connect SCAD’s highly acclaimed UX research program with global industry leaders from our network and foster new collaborations between students, researchers, and practitioners.”

“This partnership represents a transformative opportunity to bridge academic excellence and industry practice,” said Jesús Rojas Ache, vice president of SCADpro and innovation. “By hosting UX360 at SCAD Atlanta, we’re not just bringing world-class UX professionals to our students, we’re creating meaningful connections that will shape the next generation of design leaders. Our students will have unprecedented access to engage with industry professionals through portfolio reviews, poster presentations, and mentorship opportunities, while our global partners will discover emerging talent at the forefront of applied UX innovation.”

The inaugural U.S. edition of UX360 is scheduled for April 21–23, 2026. For more information about UX360 2026, visit .