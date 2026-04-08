MomoCon 2026 Expected to Bring Economic Impact of $43 Million to Atlanta

MomoCon is expected to have an economic impact of $43 million on metro Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend 2026, reachinghotels, restaurants, venues, and local businesses (according to Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau). More than 60,000 attendees are expected in Atlanta for a weekend of cosplay, animation, gaming, and music. The convention runs from Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, May 24 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

What: MomoCon is a multi-genre convention for fans of all ages, celebrating costuming, comics, gaming, music, visual arts and voice acting. 2026 marks 21 years of MomoCon in Atlanta.

When: Memorial Day Weekend, May 21 – 24, 2026, Thursday 2 p.m. – Sunday 5 p.m.

Where: Georgia World Congress Center (Buildings A & B), The Omni Hotel, the Hilton Signia Downtown

Schedule and Details: www.momocon.com

MomoCon is one of the fastest-growing “all ages” conventions in the country. In 2025, 60,000 guests converged on the Georgia World Congress Center. In 2026, fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics and Gaming (video games, esports, tabletop, LARP) – from across the U.S. and around the world – are expected to attend and celebrate their passion.

2026 Highlights:

Major Expansion: MomoCon 2026 will be in both Buildings A and Hall B, increasing the total space to a massive 1,045,178 square feet for exhibits and gaming.

MomoCon 2026 will be in both Buildings A and Hall B, increasing the total space to a massive for exhibits and gaming. NEW! Wonder Festival at MomoCon – Wonder Festival began in Japan and highlights the artistry behind collectible design and production, celebrating professional studios and independent creators who bring characters, creatures, and worlds to life through craftsmanship. In a 50,000 square foot dedicated exhibit area, fans will discover new sculpts, meet artists, and celebrate the creative process behind figures, models, and garage kits that inspire collectors worldwide.

– Wonder Festival began in Japan and highlights the artistry behind collectible design and production, celebrating professional studios and independent creators who bring characters, creatures, and worlds to life through craftsmanship. In a 50,000 square foot dedicated exhibit area, fans will discover new sculpts, meet artists, and celebrate the creative process behind figures, models, and garage kits that inspire collectors worldwide. RETURNING! Artist Alley, Exhibitor’s Hall, Panels, Raves and Afterparties, the Cosplay Showcase, Disney Singing Contest, Movie Screenings, the Classic Arcade, Online Gaming, and the “Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC)” section.

“We are delighted to welcome MomoCon back to Atlanta, a city it has proudly called home for more than 20 years,” said Charlene Lopez, executive vice president and chief sales officer of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Over the years, it has evolved into a signature event within our hospitality community, providing significant positive impact to our hotels, restaurants, venues, and local businesses. We look forward to many more years of continued growth and a strong, successful partnership with this exceptional event.”

Featured Guests – A highlight of MomoCon is the celebrity guests on hand for autographs and special sessions (full list here):

“Critical Role” – Full cast of the hit show and media brand (2.75M subscribers on YouTube), including co-founder Matthew Mercer, and cast members Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Ashley Johnson

Full cast of the (2.75M subscribers on YouTube), including co-founder Matthew Mercer, and cast members Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Ashley Johnson Cast of “Dandadan,” a supernatural action-comedy manga and anime

Sarah Madsen – Atlanta-based author and game designer (“Keys from the Golden Vault,” “Wizards of the Coast,” “Weaver’s Folly,” “When the Stars Bleed”)

– Atlanta-based author and game designer (“Keys from the Golden Vault,” “Wizards of the Coast,” “Weaver’s Folly,” “When the Stars Bleed”) Brian Colin , Atlanta-based graphic designer and game developer

, Atlanta-based graphic designer and game developer Chris Wilkes – Atlanta-based musician, producer, DJ, and creator of STLNDRMS (Stolen Drums)

Atlanta-based musician, producer, DJ, and creator of STLNDRMS (Stolen Drums) Georgia-based YouTuber SaberSpark (2M subscribers) is known for his reviews of cartoons and anime. He will host and participate in several panels at MomoCon talking about his work and how he’s made his YouTube channel so successful.

(2M subscribers) is known for his reviews of cartoons and anime. He will host and participate in several panels at MomoCon talking about his work and how he’s made his YouTube channel so successful. Cosplayers including Keenen Baker (Conyers), Joshua Duart, and Tracy Woods

MomoCon By the Numbers

MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event at Georgia Tech to the largest event in the southeastern U.S. for fans of gaming, animation, cosplay, comics and tabletop games. Attendees will enjoy gaming, costuming (cosplay), meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics, and browse the huge exhibitor’s hall.

Second largest open game hall in the United States. Open non-stop over the weekend, it spans 250,000+ sq. ft. of arcades, Esports stages, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and freeplay, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP

More than 90,000 sf dedicated to tabletop games, board games, card games, role playing games and miniatures. Want to learn a new game? Instructors are on hand to teach the hottest new games (and old games too)

650,000 sq. feet for celebrity autographs, vendors, workshops, international and indie game developers

50,000 sq for the Wonder Festival in its US debut

Cosplay Contests – From capturing the spirit of cosplay to best craftsmanship and prop making

Live performances, a lip sync contest, and a Saturday night concert

Registration: Attendees can register for four-day or single day memberships. Four-day memberships are $95 plus taxes and fees. Single days range from $55 – $70 (kids 9 and under free). Game tournament registration and separate concert tickets are also available. Details at www.MomoCon.com.