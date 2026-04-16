Movie Towns Thrive While the Film Industry Recalibrates

by Rob Parker

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in our sister publication, Georgia Insider.

Georgia’s film and television industry is slowing after a decade of rapid growth. But in the small towns that helped shape its identity, the story looks different. In Senoia and the Town at Trilith, momentum is shifting rather than disappearing, with both communities adapting in ways that extend beyond production cycles.

Senoia and Trilith offer a clear signal: the long-term value of Georgia’s film economy is not just in what gets produced, but in the places that have built lasting ecosystems around it.

Senoia: A Small Town That Holds Its Own

On a typical Saturday, Senoia’s Main Street remains active. Restaurants are full, shops draw steady foot traffic, and visitors still arrive to see filming locations from The Walking Dead.

That consistency comes even as statewide production spending fell from more than $4 billion in 2022 to about $2.6 billion in 2024.

Senoia’s resilience is rooted in more than film. Its walkable downtown, preserved historic character, and strong local identity have made it a destination independent of production schedules. Film may have accelerated its visibility, but the town’s appeal has proven durable.

Trilith: Expanding the Model

A few miles away, the Town at Trilith is taking a different approach, leaning into expansion and diversification.

Even as film permits in metro Atlanta declined sharply last year, Trilith Studios is investing in new infrastructure and formats. Its leaders are positioning the campus as a broader entertainment hub, not solely a production center.

That strategy is visible in Trilith LIVE, a 530,000-square-foot district designed for concerts, live television, conventions, and film. The development includes a 2,200-seat theater, sound stages, and broadcast-ready facilities, creating year-round activity beyond traditional shoots.

The surrounding town continues to grow as well, attracting residents interested in a walkable, design-focused community tied to creative industries.

Two Communities, One Throughline

Senoia and Trilith reflect different models, but share a common strength: both have built identities that extend beyond any single industry cycle.

Trilith is broadening what entertainment can mean, with additions such as the U.S. Soccer Federation’s National Training Center and nearby data infrastructure adding economic diversity.

Senoia, meanwhile, continues to prioritize design standards, walkability, and local character, reinforcing the qualities that sustain its economy regardless of production trends.

As Georgia’s film industry recalibrates, both communities point to a larger takeaway. The state’s creative economy is not defined solely by production volume, but by the places that turn that activity into long-term value.

Reprinted in full from our sister publication, Georgia Insider. Used with permission.