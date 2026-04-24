Nichols Center and Georgia Entertainment Partner to Spotlight Mental Health at Iconic Inspirations Awards Gala

The Nichols Center, a leading nonprofit dedicated to “Helping Families Heal” through wellness and recovery, has joined forces with Georgia Entertainment in a strategic marketing partnership to elevate the inaugural Iconic Inspirations Awards Gala, a premier red-carpet event set for Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Great Point Studios in Douglasville, Georgia, from 6-10 p.m.

Presented by Great Point Studios, the Iconic Inspirations Awards Gala will blend Hollywood-style glamour with a powerful call to action for mental health, honoring individuals and organizations who are transforming how Georgia families and entertainment professionals access support in times of crisis. Guests will enjoy black-tie elegance, red-carpet arrivals, live entertainment, an awards program and a curated silent auction, with proceeds directly supporting Nichols Center’s counseling, family wellness, and recovery services in Douglas County and across West Georgia.

“Georgia’s entertainment community has an extraordinary platform to influence culture and shine a light on the real stories of healing, resilience, and recovery,” said Nichols Center leadership in announcing the partnership. “Partnering with Georgia Entertainment allows us to connect that creative power with families who need hope the most.”

“Supporting the creative community means more than celebrating the work; it means caring for the people behind it. We’ve taken that commitment around the world with us to places like Cannes, because the creative community’s well-being is a global conversation. We’re proud to partner with the Nichols Center to support Georgia creatives, where the families and professionals who power this industry deserve access to real support,” said Jennifer Reynolds, editor in chief of Georgia Entertainment

Through this collaboration, Georgia Entertainment will help amplify the Iconic Inspirations Awards Gala across the state’s film, television, music, and digital media ecosystem, engaging studios, unions, guilds, creatives, and corporate partners in a shared commitment to mental health and workforce well-being. Promotional initiatives will include editorial features, social media campaigns, and targeted outreach to entertainment industry stakeholders to drive ticket sales, sponsorships, and in-kind support.

The Nichols Center has spent more than a decade providing a safe space where families can access counseling, classes, and recovery support while navigating mental health challenges, trauma, and substance use. In addition to its clinical services, the organization offers community-based wellness programs, volunteer opportunities, and a family-centered environment designed to reduce stigma and help families thrive.

“At a time when so many Georgians are working in high-pressure creative and production environments, we see this gala as both a celebration and a lifeline,” the Nichols Center added. “We’re inviting the entertainment community to stand with families, first responders, and everyday neighbors who deserve access to compassionate care.”

Learn more here