PGA Announces Sustainability Tool Kit for Producers

Today, as part of its work to make productions more economically and environmentally sustainable, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) released its Sustainability Tool Kit for Producers.

The Tool Kit guides producers on how to demonstrate the business case for sustainability, embed climate awareness in each storytelling phase, and engage and support the entire crew in realizing sustainable solutions. It also offers a variety of resources to help producers advance the sustainability and efficiency of productions.

The Tool Kit consists of four sections:

Production: Increasing sustainability and efficiency throughout production by reducing fuel, materials and waste.

Storytelling: Supporting and enabling your climate awareness to move freely through phases of storytelling, including development, production, post, and marketing in the same way that climate permeates everyday life.

Communication Guides: Five guides to help producers communicate with their creative teams as they incorporate climate realities and support cast and crew in bringing forward sustainable solutions.

Resources: Checklists, calculators, videos, websites, and more to help with sustainable production and storytelling.

Whether you’re just getting started or ready to go deeper, there’s something for every film, television, and emerging media producer, including tips to help make the case to financiers, studios, and other collaborators that having sustainable productions can also be good for the bottom line.

The Tool Kit is the next phase of the PGA’s work in advancing the industry forward in its sustainability practices. Previously, the Producers Guild has also called on the industry to transition to clean energy. For more than 16 years, the PGA has been advocating for sustainability in the entertainment industry, including organizing climate educational programs for production and storytelling; mentorship around set protocols for decarbonization strategies; and a variety of sustainability panels, workshops, and trainings for members and the entertainment industry.