Programming announced for SEAT: Sports, Entertainment, Arts and Tourism Converge conference

The first annual SEAT: Sports, Entertainment, Arts and Tourism Converge conference will take place at Assembly Studios on April 22. The event is in partnership with AMA Atlanta and will serve as the opening VIP event of the Atlanta Film Festival.

Programming and panelists have been announced for the event. Panel topics include “When the World Comes to Georgia: Sports as Cultural Economy,” “Lights, Camera, ROI: How Commercial and Film Production Infrastructure Turns Culture into Brand Value” and “What’s Working Creatively in Georgia.”

The program will also include remarks from special guests including the showing of a new ‘Trilogy Trailer’ for the documentary films “Beyond Unstoppable” and “Buford Highway” from Craig Miller Productions.

Panelists include Delores Burgess, DeKalb Arts Council; Peter Provost, Provost Studios; Julian Fitzgerald, Cxmmunity Foundation; Jonas Barnes, Pixie USA; Marshall Manning, StoryBacked; Michael Quigley, QVH; Megha Parikh, VML; Dawn Musser-Sepanick, Three Point Capital; Brandon Rochon, Notorious 111; Chad Tennies, Resolve Media; Jared Kozel, Super Nice; Dr. Gregory Ramshaw, Clemson University; and others.

“Film, sports, tourism and the arts have always influenced each other in Georgia. What is different now is the scale. SEAT brings the right people into the same space at exactly the right moment,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment.

With FIFA World Cup activity coming to Georgia and the Atlanta Film Festival underway, SEAT brings together tourism and economic development leaders preparing for global visitors, artists shaping the visual identity of communities, and sports and live event partners who know how global moments drive content and visitor demand. The timing reflects a genuine convergence already taking shape across the state’s creative economy.

The conference will conclude with an evening networking reception featuring live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

SEAT is presented by Discover DeKalb and Universal Production Services in partnership with AMA Atlanta. Additional partners include CineFi, Ramo Law, Quixote, Resolve Media, ABS Payroll, Classic Tents, DoubleA Productions, Kate Garnes and others.