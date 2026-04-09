RE:IMAGINE ATL Opens Applications for Summer 2026 No Comment Filmmaking Fellowship

Atlanta’s premiere film nonprofit, RE:IMAGINE ATL, has officially opened applications for its Summer 2026 No Comment Filmmaking Fellowship, an immersive eight-week program designed to support the next generation of storytellers and creative talent entering the film industry.

Applications are open April 6 through May 8, 2026, inviting aspiring filmmakers and emerging creatives ages 16 to 24 to apply for this transformative summer fellowship experience.

During the program, selected applicants will join a cohort of 15 to 20 like-minded emerging creatives who will work collaboratively to produce an original short film under the mentorship of RE:IMAGINE Productions. The fellowship is designed to provide participants with both creative exploration and technical filmmaking education, equipping them with the tools needed to begin building careers in the entertainment industry.

Running from June 2 through July 31, 2026, the program offers intensive, hands-on instruction in filmmaking, storytelling, and professional collaboration. Participants will engage in a rigorous schedule that includes two mandatory class sessions per week and one optional weekly session, fostering both skill development and artistic growth.

As for the impact, RE:IMAGINE creates paid internships and on-set partnerships for their members with organizations such as Disney, Warner Brothers Discovery, Lionsgate, NBC Universal, The City of Atlanta, and many more. More than 40% of their program alumni now hold paid positions on real productions creating client work for some of these companies. Plus, they live out their mission by hiring apprentices for their own team internally.

More recently, RE:IMAGINE ATL was selected as one of the four nonprofits throughout the entire country by NBCUniversal’s Creative Impact Lab and LinkedIn Ad Grants to receive marketing support and production support to a national public service announcement. In receiving this, RE:IMAGINE partnered with the NBA Foundation to create “The Assist,” a three-part PSA about cultivating your creative reality and having self-belief. It aired nationally and featured NBA Atlanta Hawks player, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The fellowship begins with a virtual orientation on Tuesday, May 23 via Zoom, followed by an interview period running May 6 through May 16.

Built around RE:IMAGINE’s commitment to education and workforce development, the No Comment Film Fellowship—also known as NoCo—creates a growth-focused environment rooted in camaraderie, mentorship, and healthy workplace culture. Each cohort is intentionally shaped as a unique creative community where participants not only complete a finished project, but also leave with the mindset, confidence, and professional foundation to help shape the future of filmmaking.

The Executive Director, Jessie Sparrow, thinks the NoCo Fellowship can act as a vessel for newcomers to step foot into the industry.

“The phrase ‘tend to your artistry’ serves as the guiding theme for the program, encouraging young creatives to develop their voice while gaining practical industry experience,” Sparrow writes. “NoCo 26 will not only discuss the universal challenges every creator faces, but will push applicants to confront their creative fears while they gain this hands-on experience,” she adds.

Any and all are encouraged to apply. Applications are now open and can be submitted here: https://airtable.com/ app3E51zB7Wnyb0g0/ pagmkxVmsSSNccxsu/form.

For more information about the No Comment Filmmaking Fellowship and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jessie@reimagineatl.com or visit https://reimagineatl.com/.