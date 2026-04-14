Savannah turns incentives into opportunity

Savannah opened 2026 with something to say.

The Savannah Regional Film Commission expanded its rebate program in January, adding an additional tier that lowers the barrier for independent productions to film in the region. It is a practical move that reflects a broader reality: Savannah has worked to become a place where indie storytellers feel welcome alongside major studio productions.

The expansion builds on an already competitive incentive structure. The Savannah Entertainment Production Incentive, managed by the Savannah Economic Development Authority, offers cash rebates for qualified feature films and television series. Productions that qualify and hire 50 percent or more local crew are eligible for an additional $25,000 bonus, a provision that does double duty: it rewards productions for investing in the local workforce and gives Savannah’s crew community a direct stake in attracting new projects.

That local-crew incentive reflects something the commission has been cultivating for years. Savannah is not simply offering financial terms. It is presenting a full production ecosystem, one with trained crew, established infrastructure and a city government invested in keeping the industry in town. The new tier extends that proposition to filmmakers who previously may have looked elsewhere.

The commission backed that message with presence at two marquee industry events. At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the commission networked with filmmakers and attended events, including the Georgia Entertainment-hosted “Script to Screen VIP Social”. At SXSW in March, Film Commissioner Walker Dalton joined Georgia Entertainment’s “Built to Scale: Georgia’s Competitive Advantage” panel, putting Savannah’s strengths in front of an audience of global industry leaders.

The work is paying off on screen. The Apple TV+ miniseries “Cape Fear,” a modern reimagining executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg and starring Amy Adams, Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson, filmed in Savannah and premieres June 5. Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” filmed a fifth-season episode in the city, with the season set to debut June 11. Local producers April Aguilera and Chris Kleinman recently wrapped the indie feature “Paradise Disturbed,” starring Holt McCallany, adding homegrown production to an already strong slate.

Savannah is attracting productions, building the infrastructure, the incentives and the industry relationships to keep them coming back.

Learn more at Film Savannah