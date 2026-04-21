SCADFILM Reconnects with Writers Guild Foundation for ‘In Focus: Writing’ Exclusive Event

SCADFILM and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) present IN FOCUS: Writing on Thursday, April 30, a one-day celebration that brings together storytellers from across film, television, and emerging media to explore the craft of writing. Hosted by SCADFILM, this dynamic event examines how stories take shape—on the page, on screen, and across evolving platforms.

“We have put together an exciting, full day of programming that celebrates storytelling in all its forms,” said Mollie Brock, director of SCADFILM. “Atlanta is a production hub for good reason. We are inviting the public to join our students for exclusive access to award-winning scripts from the Writers Guild Foundation, and to enjoy special screenings and discussions with the most innovative writers working in the industry.”

SCAD hosts several industry events throughout the year to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice, ensuring students are “future-proofed” for the creative economy. Signature events include the university’s annual TVfest, Savannah Film Festival, AI Summit, AnimationFest and programming series such as Storytellers and In Focus.

SCAD’s dramatic writing program produces 21st century storytelling relevant to today’s entertainment industry and is the only program in the nation offering opportunities across all platforms including theater, film, television, feature animation and digital media. Graduates secure rewarding careers with Discovery Channel, Disney, National Geographic, Pixar, Playbill and more, and have earned top accolades at the Annie Awards, the Student Emmys by the Television Academy Foundation, the Sundance Film Festival, the Golden Reel Awards and the Atlanta Film Festival.

All events will be held at SCADshow, the university’s state-of-the-art theater complex in Midtown Atlanta. Tickets are free for SCAD Cardholders and alumni and $10 per session for the general public. For more information go to SCADshow.com

SCADFILM ‘In Focus: Writing’ programming for April 30, 2026 :

Writers Guild Foundation Presents: Inside the Script

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | SCADshow Mainstage

Want to be a better screenwriter? Read more scripts! This workshop with Writers Guild Foundation Librarian Lauren O’Connor will focus on how to read film and TV scripts to enhance one’s writing ability. Using pages of feature screenplays from the WGF Library’s unprecedented collection, the workshop will focus on techniques writers can use to heighten emotional engagement in their storytelling — and point you to resources that can help long after the workshop is done.

Writers Guild Foundation Library Pop-up

10:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. | SCADshow 4th floor lobby

WGF Pop-Up Library will feature:

Sinners script signed with a little message from Ryan Coogler

The pilot scripts for The Pitt and The Studio signed by the writers

Billy Ray’s one-page script for the viral AMC Nicole Kidman ad

Examples of pitches, show bibles, episode outlines and video game scripts

The WGF Library is home to nearly 50,000 produced film and television scripts as well as show bibles, written pitches, outlines and other hard-to-find materials. This one-of-a-kind library rarely gets to share its collections outside of Los Angeles, so come experience these unique treasures while you can! The pop-up will have trivia questions, prizes and information about how to find scripts and resources when searching on your own.

All ticket holders can get into the WGF library for free.

Son of a Binge Podcast Live Recording

12:15 p.m. -1:30 p.m. | SCADshow Mainstage

Journalist and podcast director Reshma Gopaldas joins us for a live recording of her podcast Son of a Binge. Alongside a special guest, she will dive into film, television, and pop culture in front of a live audience. After the recording, Reshma will pull back the curtain on the podcasting process, sharing insights into writing for podcasts and the creative opportunities the medium offers.

Tuner: Composing a Story

2:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | SCADshow Mainstage

Leo Woodall stars in festival darling Tuner as a gifted piano tuner whose extraordinary ear draws him into a world far more dangerous than concert halls. Blending romance, suspense, and sharp humor, this stylish romantic thriller will be followed by a conversation with the film’s writer, Robert Ramsey.

Storytelling Across Mediums

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. | SCADshow Stage 2

Storytellers working across mediums discuss their creative processes, how they built their careers, and the unique opportunities each platform offers. Panelists will also share insights and advice for emerging writers navigating today’s evolving media landscape.

Guests include writers Billy Ray (The Hunger Games), Casper Kelly (Buddy, V/H/S/Halloween) and Chris Oke (CBC Podcasts).

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen with Haley Z. Boston

7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. | SCADshow Mainstage

Come experience the new Netflix sensation Something Very Bad is Going to Happen on the big screen at SCADshow! Spanning a week, the series follows Rachel and Nicky in the lead-up to their wedding, where excitement gives way to a creeping fear: what if they’re marrying the wrong person? As the big day approaches, their anxiety intensifies into something far more unsettling, blending relationship doubt with a deliciously fresh horror twist. This is the first new series executive produced by The Duffer Brothers since Stranger Things.

Following the screening, join us for a conversation with the show’s writer and showrunner, Haley Z. Boston.