Southeast Emmy Nominates SCAD’s chefATL

SCAD has announced that chefATL has earned two prestigious nominations at the 2026 Southeast Emmy Awards for Episode 102: Global Soul and Episode 106: De Allá Pa’ Acá, capturing SCAD’s first Southeast Emmy nominations. Both episodes are nominees in the Lifestyle – Long Form Content category, a testament to the exceptional artistry and storytelling that defines SCAD’s creative legacy.

chefATL is an original student-produced docuseries exploring the diversity of Atlanta through its dynamic culinary landscape. The production is a collaboration involving more than 100 students across nine SCAD degree programs.

Local culinary luminaries featured in the series include James Beard award-winning and nominated chefs Steven Satterfield (Miller Union), Deborah VonTreace (Twisted Souls Cookhouse), Terry Koval (The Deer and The Dove), Parnass Savang (Talat Market), Jiyeon Lee (Heirloom Market), and Hector Santiago (El Super Pan).

“These Emmy nominations further demonstrate SCAD’s commitment to innovative, transformational education. Professional experience and resulting credits result in real world career opportunities,” said Quinn Orear, SCAD associate chair of film and television. “Over a dozen professors and 300 students across 20 of SCAD’s top-ranked degree programs collaborate on chefATL, with new episodes coming soon to WABE and the PBS Passport app.”

SCAD has partnered with Atlanta public media powerhouse WABE to distribute the series, which premiered summer 2025 on WABE TV (PBS-30). Following on-air debuts, episodes are accessible to audiences nationwide via WABE’s official site and PBS Passport.

Watch the Emmy-nominated episodes here

Winners will be announced at the Southeast Emmy Award Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead.