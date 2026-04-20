Storytelling: Delta’s strategy for building genuine connections

By: Jennifer Reynolds

Editor in Chief

In an era when consumers can skip ads, mute commercials and scroll past sponsored posts in seconds, major brands are getting creative about how they capture attention and build loyalty. Rather than simply talking at their audiences, companies like Delta Air Lines are investing in authentic content that entertains, educates and engages, turning marketing budgets into experiences that customers actually seek out.

Delta’s approach exemplifies this shift. Through initiatives like its YouTube channel, the airline has moved beyond traditional advertising to create content that resonates with travelers on a deeper level. It’s a strategy that requires patience, creativity and a willingness to meet customers where they already are, not just with a sales pitch but with stories worth watching.

But what drives a major corporation to invest in these creative outlets? How do brands measure success when the goal isn’t just clicks or conversions but a genuine connection? And in a crowded digital landscape, what does it take to cut through the noise and build a brand that people don’t just recognize but actually care about?

We sat down with Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer for Delta Air Lines, to explore how creativity has become central to the company’s brand-building strategy, why these investments pay off and what other major brands can learn from taking creative risks.

Delta has a reputation for innovation in how it engages with customers. From your perspective, why is creativity such an important part of building and sustaining that connection?

Tillman: What makes creativity so powerful is its ability to transform routine interactions into memorable moments. It’s how we evolve from being just an airline to becoming a lifestyle brand.

Creativity allows us to meet those expectations in ways that are both innovative and deeply personal. Whether it’s through our social media or e-commerce platforms, our partnerships or the design of our lounges, experiential events and on board experiences, we use creativity to tell a story that reflects our customers’ lifestyles and aspirations.

From initiatives like our SkyMiles Member Lounge at the PGA Tour Championship to integrating free Wi-Fi, curated content and our new YouTube partnership, we’re constantly exploring new ways to engage with our customers beyond the flight. Creativity helps us stay ahead of trends, connect with emerging generations like Gen Z and build loyalty through experiences that feel authentic and relevant.

Ultimately, creativity is how we bring our brand purpose to life by designing every touchpoint to reflect care, innovation and a deep understanding of what our customers value most.

The recent YouTube partnership is a great example of meeting audiences where they already spend time. What was the inspiration behind that initiative, and how do you see it enhancing the in-flight experience?

Tillman: Delta and YouTube are two brand powerhouses, both leaders in our respective spaces. Together, we’re uniquely positioned to create an unmatched customer experience through innovation and scale. The partnership was born from a simple but powerful insight: our customers love YouTube. It’s the No. 1 website SkyMiles Members visit when connected to Delta Sync Wi-Fi, so bringing it on board as our newest Delta Sync partner was a natural next step. It’s important to us that we meet customers where they already are and elevate their journey with content and experiences that feel highly relevant, curated for them and aligned with how they want to engage both in the air and on the ground.

Beyond partnerships, Delta also develops original content like the Power Forward series. How do you decide which stories or formats best align with your brand values and resonate with customers?

Tillman: At Delta, we believe stories are the most powerful way to connect with people. With the Power Forward series, we didn’t just want to highlight athletic achievements—we wanted to show the human journey behind each player. We chose athletes Cameron Brink, Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart because they represent different stages of leadership and growth in the WNBA. Their stories of grit, vulnerability and triumph mirror the values we hold as a brand. When content reflects real lives and shared aspirations, it resonates far beyond the court.

This year’s Creative Economy Journal focuses on the intersection of sports and creativity. Could you share how your WNBA partnership reflects Delta’s broader strategy of connecting with communities through sports?

Tillman: Our partnership with the WNBA reflects Delta’s deep commitment to equity in women’s sports and our broader strategy of connecting with communities through meaningful storytelling. We’re proud to be the official airline of the WNBA. Through initiatives like our Power Forward series, we’re able to spotlight athletes who are redefining leadership and opening doors for future generations. These stories resonate because they’re authentic and reflect the values our customers care about. Whether in the skies or on the court, Delta is committed to elevating the experience and visibility of women in sports.

How do you measure the impact of these creative investments—whether through customer engagement, brand loyalty or other metrics?

Tillman: We measure impact by how deeply our stories resonate with our customers and drive meaningful engagement. With initiatives like our WNBA partnership and the Power Forward series, we look beyond impressions and views. We focus on emotional connection, brand affinity and community response. When our creative investments lead to stronger relationships and lasting loyalty, that’s when we know we’ve made a real impact.

If you could leave readers with one takeaway about Delta’s philosophy on creativity and brand connection, what would it be?

Tillman: At Delta, creativity is how we build meaningful relationships with our customers. We don’t just aim to be an airline; we strive to be a brand that reflects the lifestyles, values and aspirations of the people we serve. Whether it’s through our partnerships with platforms like YouTube, our storytelling in series like Power Forward or the design of our on board and event experiences, every touchpoint is crafted to feel personal, relevant and inspiring. Creativity is how we show care, spark connection and stay culturally relevant—and that’s what makes our brand truly resonate.

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Delta’s YouTube Partnership program

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.