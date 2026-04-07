Tentative agreement reached between WGA and AMPTP

Today, the WGA Negotiating Committee unanimously approved a four-year tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for the 2026 Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA). Crucially, it protects its health plan and puts it on a sustainable path, with increased company contributions across many areas and long-needed increases to health contribution caps. The new contract also builds on gains from 2023 and helps address free work challenges.

The WGA Negotiating Committee recommends that the WGAW Board and WGAE Council approve sending the agreement to the WGA membership for a ratification vote later this month. The Memorandum of Agreement and Summary will be shared after the Board and Council vote.

Members will receive more information in the coming days, including dates for joint WGAE-WGAW Zoom meetings where they will have the opportunity to learn about the deal terms before the ratification voting period.