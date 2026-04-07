‘The Strength of Love’ to premier on Apple TV and Amazon Prime

The highly anticipated feature film “The Strength of Love” will premiere on Apple TV and Amazon Prime on May 8, 2026, delivering a powerful and emotionally driven story about resilience, forgiveness, and the true meaning of love. Pre-orders on Apple TV are available now, allowing audiences to secure early access ahead of the official release.

Produced by Baz Brothers Production, “The Strength of Love” explores how love endures through life’s most difficult challenges. The film centers on relationships tested by loss, ambition, and broken trust, revealing that love is not a fairytale, but a choice shaped by courage, sacrifice, and truth.

The film stars Sean Anthony Baker and Meelah Williams.

Sean Anthony Baker, a Bronx, New York native, continues to build an impressive acting resume across film and television. He has appeared as a series regular on Apple TV+’s Swagger, with recurring roles on ABC/Hulu’s The Rookie and Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. Most recently, Baker stars in the Lifetime original film Give Me Back My Daughter, playing a supporting lead opposite Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe.

Meelah Williams, known worldwide as the lead singer of the multi-platinum R&B group 702, brings depth and authenticity to the screen as she makes her transition from music to film. “Strength of Love” marks Meelah’s debut feature film.

The film also features a talented ensemble cast including LaDarian Raymond, Wardell Richardson, DeEtta West, Patricia McRae, Sir Brodie, Ken Israel, Tinesha Lynn, Shimri Taemar, Cherrie McRae, and Candy Christine.

Through heartfelt performances and a compelling narrative, “The Strength of Love” delivers a story that resonates with audiences navigating relationships, family struggles, and personal growth. The film highlights the power of forgiveness, emotional resilience, and the transformative impact of choosing love even in the face of adversity.

The film will celebrate its release with a special red carpet screening in Atlanta.