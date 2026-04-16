Trilith Institute Names Dr. Jasmin Goodman as Senior Director of Academic Programming

Trilith Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to discovering and developing the next generation of storytellers, has announced the appointment of Dr. Jasmin M. Goodman as Senior Director of Academic Programming.

Under the leadership of CEO and Co-founder Jeffrey Stepakoff, the Institute continues to advance its academic programming and university relationships. In her role, Goodman will lead the Institute’s academic strategy, oversee program development and delivery, and build partnerships with colleges and universities nationwide.

Goodman reports to Josh Lee, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Trilith Institute, and will help guide the Institute’s growing portfolio of educational offerings, including Professional Education and the development of Semester at Trilith, an immersive program for college students.

“As Trilith Institute continues to grow its role in developing the next generation of storytellers, Dr. Goodman’s leadership will help deepen our impact and expand our reach,” said Stepakoff.

“Dr. Goodman brings a rare combination of academic leadership and real-world industry experience,” said Lee. “As we scale our education programming and partnerships, her expertise will be instrumental in building programs that are both academically rigorous and deeply connected to the realities of the entertainment industry.”

Goodman joins Trilith Institute at a pivotal time as the organization continues to broaden its professional education offerings and university partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to join Trilith Institute at such an important moment of growth,” said Goodman. “This represents a new model for how we prepare students for careers in film, television, and media. We are building a creative pipeline that moves students beyond the classroom and into the industry itself, where they can develop their craft, build relationships, and gain meaningful, real-world experience.”

Goodman brings more than 14 years of experience in higher education, having developed academic programs and taught across a range of disciplines. Most recently, she served as Assistant Professor of Mass Media Arts at Clark Atlanta University. She also brings deep connections to the creative community, having co-founded the Atlanta Web Series Festival and contributed to organizations including BronzeLens Film Festival and Black Women Film Network.

She holds a Ph.D. in Communication, Culture and Media Studies from Howard University, a Master of Science in Journalism from Ohio University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media Arts from Clark Atlanta University. Goodman is a 2025 Truist Foundation Fellow and is an active member of NAMIC and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.