WATCH: 2026 Film & TV Production Outlook with Chelsea Spivey | Revolution Entertainment Services

Chelsea Spivey, Vice President of New Business Development and Production Incentives at Revolution Entertainment Services, shares an optimistic outlook for the entertainment industry heading into 2026.

After a challenging few years, Chelsea reveals that as a payroll company, Revolution has a unique behind-the-scenes view of which projects are greenlit and where productions are landing, both domestically and internationally. With a surge in inquiries and projects moving forward, Chelsea highlights that Georgia is shaping up to be a major hub for production activity in the coming year.