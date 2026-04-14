WATCH: Champ Bailey on Making the Leap into Film Production

Champ Bailey, Executive Producer of “Signing Tony Raymond,” shares the story of how a legendary NFL career led to an unexpected but exciting new chapter in film. Film production wasn’t part of the original plan after retirement, but Champ’s curiosity and drive to explore new ventures opened the door.

When he met Glenn Owen, the writer and director behind the film, something clicked. For Champ, it wasn’t just the project itself that won him over. It was the person behind it, a creator with the vision to build something and the discipline to follow through.

Results-driven and selective about where he puts his energy, Champ makes clear that the right team and the right process are everything. Without them, no amount of ambition is enough.