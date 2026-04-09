WATCH: CineFi Leadership on Why Georgia Is the Place to Be

Stephen Owen, President & CEO of Cinefi, and Daniel Arita, Senior Vice President, share their enthusiasm for doing business in Georgia. They highlight the state’s dynamic economic growth, vibrant culture and strong community spirit and why it’s the perfect home for Cinefi. With Georgia’s thriving entertainment industry as a backdrop, the Cinefi leadership team expresses their excitement about serving the local community and supporting entertainment professionals for years to come.
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