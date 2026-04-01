WATCH: For the Love of Georgia, Netflix’s “Free Bert” Season 1 Experience

Season 2 of Free Bert is greenlit, and it’s coming back to Georgia! And honestly, it couldn’t feel more right. From the cast to the crew, everyone has fallen head over heels for the Peach State, and it shows.

The cast can’t say enough about what makes Georgia special. Between the iconic red clay, the incredible restaurants, the lush parks and the vibrant neighborhoods of Atlanta, there’s no shortage of inspiration both on and off camera.

For the production team, Georgia has proven to be an absolute powerhouse. The Georgia Film Commission went above and beyond from the very beginning, connecting the team with key crew contacts, union resources and everything needed to hit the ground running. Need a camera car? Done. Panavision lenses? No problem. Whatever the production called for, Georgia delivered.

But beyond the logistics, it’s the people who have made this experience truly unforgettable. The crews have been described as hardworking, welcoming and blue-collar in the best possible way, everyone showing up ready to work and give it their all.

The infrastructure is here. The talent is here. The heart is here. It’s Georgia. 🍑

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office