WATCH: Greg Kaufmann on Atlanta’s Medici Moment at the Intersection of Sports, Entertainment and Investing

Greg Kaufmann, founder of the Atlanta chapter of CAIA, makes a compelling case for why Atlanta and Georgia are at a historic inflection point. Over the last decade, the entertainment and sports industries have emerged as legitimate institutional-grade investment options, and the world is paying attention. For Greg, being based in Atlanta puts him right at the center of it all.

Drawing on the concept of the Medici Effect, inspired by the Renaissance era Medici family whose patronage sparked an explosion of creativity through the collision of art, business, and engineering, Greg sees something similar unfolding in Atlanta today. Through the collaborative efforts of Randy, Jezlan, Ryan Manthey of CAIA and Greg himself, a new kind of convergence is taking shape, one that promises to create lasting impact for both the investment community and the entertainment industry for years to come.