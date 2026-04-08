WATCH: “Stranger Things” is Forever Connected to Georgia

Go behind the scenes of the final season of Stranger Things and discover why Georgia has been home to the beloved Netflix series for over a decade.

From the show’s humble beginnings in 2015, when “no one knew if anyone would watch,” to a global phenomenon now wrapping its epic conclusion, the cast and crew reflect on what makes Georgia such a powerhouse filming destination. With a world-class crew base, top-tier vendors and the busiest airport in the world, Atlanta rivals Hollywood and New York as a premier production hub and the Stranger Things team wouldn’t have it any other way.

Featuring insights from producers and crew members on the scale of Season 5, the tight-knit bonds formed over five seasons and the real economic impact filmmaking has on the local community, this featurette is a celebration of the people and the place that brought Hawkins, Indiana to life. From the City of Jackson’s downtown, playing as Downtown Hawkins to the former Georgia Mental Health Institute (GMHI), located on Emory University’s Campus in Atlanta, playing as the Hawkins Lab, Georgia is at the heart of Stranger Things.

Atlanta isn’t just a filming location. It’s home.

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office