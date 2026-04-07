WATCH: Where Financial Planning Meets Creative Entrepreneurship in Columbus, Georgia

Jeff Hudson, Co-Owner of Hudson Pendleton Financial Group, brings a unique perspective to Columbus’s growing creative community: 27 years of financial expertise combined with a genuine passion for the arts and entertainment industry.

By day, Jeff and his team work with entrepreneurs across Columbus to help them become more profitable and improve their quality of life through smart financial planning. By night, he’s deeply involved in the local creative scene, supporting indie films, exploring acting and helping spread the word about Columbus’s rising entertainment industry. Two full feature indie films have already been produced locally by Paul Row Mud Films and the momentum is only building.

For Jeff, the connection between the creative industry and the business world is natural. Filmmakers, musicians and content creators are entrepreneurs too, facing the same challenges as any business owner: protecting assets, managing cash flow, planning for partners, handling risk and ensuring business continuity.

As someone who runs his own business and thinks creatively every day, Jeff understands what it takes to navigate those challenges and loves bringing that insight to the people building Columbus’s creative future.

Columbus may be a sleepy town but it’s a vibrant one and the future is bright.