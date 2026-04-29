WATCH: Why Georgia Keeps Productions Like “Teacup” Coming Back

Georgia’s advantages for film and television production go beyond technical capabilities and world-class infrastructure. The “Teacup” cast shares what keeps productions returning to the state: exceptional quality of life. From Southern hospitality that creates positive working environments to natural beauty and diverse dining options that keep cast and crew well-fed, Georgia offers the complete package that major productions need for long-term success.

“Teacup” is an American horror television series created by Ian McCulloch and executive produced by James Wan, filmed largely at Assembly Studios. Inspired by Robert R. McCammon’s novel Stinger, the show stars Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office