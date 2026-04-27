Weekend Box Office Results: How ‘Michael’ Danced On The Floor Around The World With $217M+ WW

Some may have danced on the ceiling for Lionel Richie, but when it comes to Michael, whether it’s at Century City AMC or in Brazil, the UK, France, Spain, Mexico, etc., they’re boogieing down in the theaters. Already, Universal is seeing repeat business for the Lionsgate pic on which they took foreign, which has fueled $120.3 million offshore for a global debut of $217.4M (that includes $18.7M previews). Michael isn’t just a moviegoing experience, but also a communal one.

Easily, Michael is the second-best opening YTD after Universal’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie and in like-for-like markets, and at today’s currency rates, the Jaafar Jackson-starring movie stands as the biggest opening weekend ever for a musical biopic, both including and excluding previews and the China market.

That international opening of $120.3M in 82 territories and 23,459 locations outstrips the offshore start of Bohemian Rhapsody ($79.9M, including previews in like-for-likes), and it’s way ahead of Wicked: For Good ($75M including previews) and Wicked ($65M including previews). Not only is Michael the best opening for a musical biopic in several markets, but it’s also the best offshore opening in some countries for a biopic.

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