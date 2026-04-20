Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Powers To $35M Third Weekend

Illumination/Nintendo/Universal’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie came in higher with a No. 1 third weekend of $35M third weekend, -49%, after a better than expected Saturday near $17M. Running cume by end of today is $355.2M.

While this movie along with Project Hail Mary ($20.4M fifth weekend, -15%, cume $285M, now ahead of Dune Part Two which finaled at $282M stateside) have been the anchors of spring much like Sinners and A Minecraft Movie were a year ago, it was always known that this sequel would be a bit front-loaded with slightly lesser audience exits than the first one. Super Mario Bros declined -35% in its third frame taking its running cume to $436M. Not a big deal, Super Mario Galaxy Movie clocked past $747M global take and is now officially the highest grossing movie of 2026, squashing China’s Pegasus 3 ($647.8M). All in now, the Mario Bros movies count $2 billion as of this weekend. Super Mario Galaxy Movie is booked at 4,170 theaters while Project Hail Mary is playing at 3,820 theaters.

In third place is New Line/Blumhouse/Atomic Monster’s Lee Cronin’s The Mummy with $5.2M on Friday, an estimated $5M Saturday on its way to a 3-day of $13M+ at 3,304 theaters (we’re waiting on Warners offcial number). CinemaScore is C+ which is better than Blumhouse’s Wolf Man (C-) but under pre-pandemic’s Invisible Man (B+) in its monster movie revamp. Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is now at 77% with critics disliking mummified children at 45%. Seventy-eight total markets have generated $7.9M in foreign box office so far.

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