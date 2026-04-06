Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Soars To $190M

The five-day domestic on Super Mario Galaxy Movie is $190M, 3-day is $130.9M, and global is $372.5M. All three are the best openings so far in 2026. Saturday domestic was $51.4M, +6% from Friday.

There are myriad record rankings which we’ll get into later (it’s the second biggest 3-day opening for an Illumination title behind Super Mario Bros), but the most notable is that this is the largest debut YTD, and it’s just the beginning of a tentpole chain reaction heading into summer which includes Michael at the end of the month, The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the start of May, Mortal Kombat II, and yes, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. That’s an excellent marketplace, especially since we crossed $2B faster than 2025. It’s not 2019, but it’s more consistent and stronger than we’ve seen in recent years.

Comscore Head of Marketplace Trends, Paul Dergarabedian points out that “The 2023 Mario movie accounted for a full 54.2% of the total month of April gross of $905.3 million taking in a whopping $480.85 million domestically in that month alone. As a PG-rated movie this new Mario is like its predecessor perfectly positioned for success as PG rated films have dominated the box office and for the first time in 2024 and 2025 outgrossed every other rating.”

Read more at Deadline