Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Soars To $629M

Super Mario Galaxy Movie minted $153M WW this weekend sending its running global cume to $629M. It is the second highest grossing movie so far in 2026 after China’s Pegasus 3 ($645M). Currently, Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the ninth-highest grossing Illumination title of all time worldwide and the third highest grossing film based on a video game of all time globally (behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and A Minecraft Movie).

Pic’s second weekend stateside was $69M for the Illumination/Nintendo/Universal movie to $308.1M. That cume is -13% behind Super Mario Bros which ended its U.S./Canada run at $574.9M. Eighty-one offshore territories in weekend 2 grossed $84M, taking sequel’s foreign to $321M.

The overall domestic weekend for all titles is around $129M, -13% from a year ago which rang up $148.2M, led by the second frame of A Minecraft Movie ($78.5M). Again, a $100M-plus domestic weekend in the middle of April post Covid, we’ll take it.

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