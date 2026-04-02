Where Heart Meets Scale: The Collaborative Power of Georgia’s Creative Economy

Commentary by Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment

When I moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta after more than 15 years in the entertainment industry, I expected opportunity. What I didn’t expect, what genuinely stayed with me, was the heart.

There is something different about the way Georgia builds business. It’s more than infrastructure, incentives or growth metrics, though those are all very real. It’s the people. It’s the culture. It’s the way collaboration shows up here as a default, not an exception.

Randy Davidson, CEO & Founder, said it well in his recent Georgia Insider feature, “Amplifying Southern Hospitality: This is our moment.” Georgia has built something real. The foundation is strong, the results are measurable, and industries are scaling across the board. I’ve seen that firsthand. But what resonated most is the idea that while we’ve mastered building, we’ve been more hesitant to step fully into the spotlight.

Because Southern hospitality is real, it’s part of what makes this ecosystem work. There’s a groundedness here, a humility that you don’t always find in larger markets. People open doors. They make the call. They bring you into the room. There are no gatekeepers, just connections, opportunities, and the freedom to create.

But here’s the shift: that same instinct to stay humble cannot be the thing that holds us back from rising and shining on a global stage.

At Georgia Entertainment, our work sits right at that intersection. We produce events across the state that rally local communities connecting creatives directly with policymakers and leaders who are shaping the very policies that fuel this industry’s success. That alignment is intentional. It’s how we build something sustainable.

And we take that energy global, hosting and showing up at events around the world that recruit productions, attract investment, and spotlight the capabilities that make Georgia unique. That takes partnership; that takes collaboration.

You see it clearly in moments like our Signature 100 Gala at Trilith LIVE, where partners came together with their time, talent, and resources to create something truly impactful celebrating and elevating the industry while showcasing what Georgia has to offer.

Credits: The 2025 Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 was presented by Trilith LIVE with Hanna Brothers, along with strategic partners ICP, Creative Technology, ShowRig, MBS, Lightscape and SCADpro. These organizations represent the backbone of Georgia’s production infrastructure and services sector.

And we’re building on that momentum with SEAT | Sports, Entertainment, Arts, Tourism at Assembly Studios on April 22, presented by Discover DeKalb and Universal Production Services in partnership with AMA Atlanta, alongside an incredible group of partners committed to moving this industry forward.

This is how it comes together. Not through competition, but through collaboration. Not by waiting for permission, but by creating opportunity.

Georgia has the infrastructure to lead, and it has the heart. And now, it’s time to make sure the world sees it.

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