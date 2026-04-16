World Premier of ‘The Greatest of These,’ An Incredible Georgia Story

Commentary by Randy Davidson, Georgia Entertainment

Last night at City of Refuge, a Georgia story that’s been unfolding for nearly three decades was put on screen. The Greatest of These, directed by Nick Nanton and produced by Katie Tschopp, tells the story of Bruce Deel and the decision to move his family into one of Atlanta’s most challenged areas to build something different. (Reel)

We were joined by friends who continue to support the work of City of Refuge, including Tim Minard and John Connelly, Marcia Dore, acclaimed actor Christopher Ammanuel, and many others committed to seeing this mission move forward.

The City of Refuge is a coordinated model where housing, workforce development, education, healthcare, and recovery services are all connected. The goal is long-term stability, with a clear path forward for individuals and families navigating some of the most difficult circumstances.

Operating out of a repurposed warehouse in Atlanta’s 30314 community, the organization has spent decades building trust where it’s often hardest to earn. That consistency shows up in the outcomes. Numerous alumni, many attending the premier – stay connected, find footing, and move forward. It’s a reminder that meaningful change happens here through proximity and a long-term commitment to people.

The film is a visual representation of the people, and the trust that define City of Refuge’s work. It captured something that’s hard to explain unless you’ve seen it firsthand. Over the years, more than 50,000 individuals have come through those doors. The real story is what happens when dignity is restored and people are given a path forward.

Beginning today, The Greatest of These is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Documentary+. See the reel from the event.

See the trailer.