A Historic Legislative Session for Georgia’s Hospitality and Tourism Industry

Commentary by Chris Hardman, President and CEO of GHLA

Editor’s Note: Tourism and hospitality are core infrastructure for Georgia’s broader creative, technology and innovation economy. From film production and major sporting events to startup growth and global business recruitment, these sectors enable the movement of talent, the execution of large-scale experiences and the state’s visibility on a global stage. The legislative progress outlined here reflects that alignment.

The 2026 Legislative Session will be remembered as one of the most ambitious and consequential in recent memory for Georgia’s hospitality and tourism industry. In a year defined by both opportunity and complexity, the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association (GHLA), alongside its partners and members, pursued an unprecedented slate of legislative priorities. This level of engagement is virtually unheard of in the industry, and the results speak for themselves: the majority of these measures have successfully passed the General Assembly and now await the governor’s signature.

Behind these victories was an extraordinary effort in navigating the legislative process, building coalitions, and ensuring that the industry’s voice was heard at every step. These efforts, combined with strong industry engagement, proved critical in delivering meaningful results.

Among the most significant achievements of this session was the passage of the Human Trafficking Training and Prevention Act, a landmark measure that positions Georgia as a national leader in combating human trafficking within the hospitality sector. Effective July 1, 2026, the law requires annual training for hotel employees and short-term rental operators, equipping them with the tools to identify and report trafficking. With this legislation, the industry can confidently say there is No Room for Trafficking in Georgia.

Equally impactful was the passage of the Destination Protection Act 2.0, which strengthens oversight of hotel-motel tax dollars and ensures those funds are used as intended, to drive visitation and support destination marketing. By reinforcing protections for Convention and Visitors Bureaus (CVBs), this measure helps guarantee that tourism dollars continue to put heads in beds and fuel local economies.

The Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit expansion represents another major win, doubling the available credit and increasing per-project caps. This enhancement unlocks new opportunities for hotel development and adaptive reuse projects across Georgia, particularly in historic properties that are vital to the character and economic vitality of communities statewide.

In addition to these headline victories, GHLA and the industry successfully advocated for legislation addressing predatory Americans with Disabilities Act website litigation, providing hospitality businesses with protections against frivolous lawsuits and avenues to recover damages. Lawmakers also approved measures creating enforcement mechanisms for property owners, establishing a study committee to examine free and fair markets, including fraudulent booking scams, and laying the groundwork for a statewide music office. Additional tourism marketing funding was secured in both the amended fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2027 budgets, further reinforcing Georgia’s competitive position as a top travel destination.

These industry-specific accomplishments took place within a broader legislative environment shaped by a central question: how to deliver tax relief amid a state surplus exceeding $10 billion. The General Assembly ultimately passed a series of measures, including a reduction in the state income tax rate and adjustments to property tax policy, alongside a $38.5 billion fiscal year 2027 budget that invests in education, retirement systems, and economic development. While not every proposal reached final passage, the session reflected meaningful progress across multiple fronts.

The conclusion of the legislative session marks the beginning of a critical “off-season” for GHLA and the tourism industry. With a wave of new elected officials expected to take office in 2027, relationship-building across the state will be essential. Strengthening connections, expanding grassroots support, and continuing to educate policymakers about the industry’s impact will lay the groundwork for future success.

Looking ahead, GHLA has already set an ambitious agenda. Priorities for 2027 include passing the strongest No Pay, No Stay legislation in the nation, advancing the Stop Online Booking Scams Act, and securing a dedicated, reliable funding stream for tourism marketing. These initiatives build directly on the momentum of 2026 and reflect a long-term vision for strengthening Georgia’s hospitality industry.

The progress achieved this year would not have been possible without the collective efforts of industry leaders, members, and advocates across the state. Together, we demonstrated what is possible when a unified voice meets a clear mission.

If 2026 proved anything, it’s that Georgia’s hospitality industry is leading the legislative process. And with the foundation now in place, the path to making history again in 2027 is already underway.

As GHLA’s President and CEO, Chris Hardman brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and deep relationships with industry and state leaders. Chris served as GHLA’s Director of Governmental Affairs and Membership from 2017 to 2025, where he managed membership initiatives while advocating on behalf of the state’s hotel and lodging industry as a registered lobbyist. A true champion of collaboration, Chris has strengthened partnerships with GHLA’s sister hospitality organizations, including the American Hotel and Lodging Association, Asian American Hotel Owners Association, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Georgia Restaurant Association, and Southeast Tourism Society. He has earned national recognitions, including the ISHA Award of Excellence in Governmental Affairs, the GACVB Tourism Champion Award, and the STS Shining Example Award.