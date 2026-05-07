American Marketing Association of Atlanta to Host World Cup-Focused Event at Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

The American Marketing Association’s Atlanta Chapter (AMA Atlanta) will host “Celebrating the Global Games: Star Players on a Global Stage” on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the iconic Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, located at 250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. The event serves as a premier kickoff to Atlanta’s “Summer of Games,” and celebrates the upcoming arrival of the FIFA World Cup to the city.

The four-hour event is designed to bring together global brands, soccer fans, innovative agencies, and marketing professionals to explore Atlanta’s growing influence on the world stage. Attendees will experience a blend of high-level industry insights and interactive play, including live soccer demonstrations on the pitch and a dedicated console gaming experience.

“This event highlights Atlanta’s growing presence on the global sports stage and the powerful intersection of culture, marketing and community,” said Sharon Harris, Vice President of Strategy for AMA Atlanta. “We are excited to bring together industry leaders and emerging talent to explore what this moment means for our city.”

Interlaced with exclusive live-sport play, this event features three 30-minute “content conversations” focused on the intersection of sports, marketing, and community. There will also be representatives from the U.S. Soccer Federation, Soccer in the Streets, and “Refs Need Love” to discuss expanding youth access and the tournament’s lasting legacy.

Atlanta Positions Itself as a Global Soccer Hub

Atlanta is stepping onto the global stage with intention, backed by strong support from many of the city’s cultural and sports leaders rallying around the World Cup. Bolstered by leading Atlanta-based brands, the event will feature executives from Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, Ghost Gaming and Mondelez International discussing how esports and gamification can be leveraged to engage younger audiences.

The Atlanta Braves will also be present, representing one of baseball’s most established franchises and demonstrating Atlanta’s cross-sport support and ability to unite fans across the city. With support from the City of Atlanta’s Culture House and the City of Decatur Fan Fest, the event will highlight the elements that define Atlanta’s cultural identity, including its music legacy, visual arts scene, history and diverse communities.

In addition to networking and appetizers, attendees will receive giveaways, including a commemorative ATL-AMA soccer keychain and a set of referee red and yellow cards. All guests will also receive complimentary tickets to MomoCon, Atlanta’s annual convention focused on gaming and geek culture. Held near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, MomoCon is a hub for digital media and visual production. The tickets, valued at more than $100 each, provide access to an environment for content creation and creator engagement.

Event Activations

Soccer pitch games

Interactive gaming stations

Four complimentary passes to Game Week for each attendee

Soccer jersey giveaway

Surprise guest appearances

Complimentary food and beverages

Green carpet photo experience

For more information or to register for the event, please contact Sharon Harris, Vice President of Strategy, at Sharon@theshcollective.com.