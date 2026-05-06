Assembly Studios building bandshell designed for world-class live entertainment

A crane hoisted a massive grid Monday morning onto a brand-new bandshell at Assembly Studios.

The 135-acre film and television production complex is owned by Atlanta News First’s parent company, Gray Media.

Designed for community access and world-class live experiences, the bandshell will host live music, film screenings, cultural events and community gatherings.

The bandshell is North America’s longest-bending active timber grid shell. It was designed and built by Smith Dalia Architects, Structure Craft and Bailey Construction.

Read more at Atlanta News First