Assembly Studios building bandshell designed for world-class live entertainment

A crane hoisted a massive grid Monday morning onto a brand-new bandshell at Assembly Studios.
The 135-acre film and television production complex is owned by Atlanta News First’s parent company, Gray Media.
Designed for community access and world-class live experiences, the bandshell will host live music, film screenings, cultural events and community gatherings.
The bandshell is North America’s longest-bending active timber grid shell. It was designed and built by Smith Dalia Architects, Structure Craft and Bailey Construction.
Read more at Atlanta News First
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment: Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.