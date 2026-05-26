Atlanta-based composer wins three 2026 Telly Awards

By Zion-Alexander Luerson

Atlanta-based composer Mark Kueffner has added three more Telly honors to his growing list of accolades, earning recognition at the 47th Annual Telly Awards for his work on multiple projects in 2026. Kueffner received Silver Telly Awards for “The Christmas Writer” and “Masked” along with a Bronze Telly Award for “Unknown Caller,” further highlighting his work across drama, suspense and genre storytelling.

“The Christmas Writer” follows Noel, a bestselling lesbian holiday romance author who is struggling with grief and writer’s block after the loss of her mother and the collapse of a relationship. Returning to her picturesque hometown in search of inspiration, she unexpectedly finds a new romantic connection with a local bookstore owner, turning her personal crisis into an unexpected holiday love story.

“Masked” is a suspense-driven project centered around mystery and psychological tension, unfolding around a masked figure whose presence fuels fear and uncertainty as the story builds toward its dramatic revelations. The film leans into thriller elements and atmospheric storytelling, showcasing Kueffner’s score work in a darker genre setting.

“Unknown Caller” is a short suspense thriller built around a terrifying phone call that pulls its main character into a rapidly escalating nightmare. What begins as an unsettling encounter quickly spirals into a tense cat-and-mouse scenario involving danger, mystery and psychological fear.

The three award-winning projects underscore the impressive range of genres Kueffner composes for, spanning holiday romance, psychological suspense and thriller storytelling. Moving between emotionally driven character pieces and tension-filled genre work, his scores demonstrate versatility in shaping tone and elevating stories across distinctly different cinematic styles.

This year’s trio of winning projects marks another standout showing for Kueffner on the international awards stage.