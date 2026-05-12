Atlanta Jazz Festival presents the “Miles Electric Band,” known as M.E.B., at Atlanta Symphony Hall on May 22nd

Kick off Memorial Day Weekend with a unique musical experience in honor of the Miles Davis Centennial. The Miles Electric Band, also known as M.E.B., will perform in concert at Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, on Friday, May 22nd at 7:30 pm. And Atlanta’s own HERO THE BAND will be the opening act.

Founded in 2010 by Emmy and Grammy Award Winning producer/drummer Vince Wilburn Jr., band member and nephew of Sir Miles Dewey Davis, the “Miles Electric Band,” now known as M.E.B., has been playing the largest concert halls and festivals throughout the world for over a decade. Bringing together Miles Davis alumni and the next generation of modern jazz stars, this rotating ensemble of master musicians performs with the intention of continuing to expand the boundaries of music, while also paying homage to the innovations of Miles Davis’ electric period.

Celebrating the Miles Davis Centennial: M.E.B. “Miles Electric Band” touring musicians include Artistic Director & Band Leader Vince Wilburn Jr. – drums (Miles Davis alumnus); Keyon Harrold – trumpet; Darryl Jones (Miles Davis alumnus) – bass; Robert Irving III (Miles Davis alumnus) – keyboards; Jean-Paul Etienne Bourelly – guitar; Munyungo Jackson (Miles Davis alumnus); Mino Cinelu (Miles Davis alumnus) – percussion; Antione Roney or Gary Thomas (Miles Davis alumnus) – tenor & soprano saxophone; and DJ Logic (Jason Kibler) – turntables.

The 49th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is produced by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. Its mission is to educate and entertain a diverse audience of jazz fans while nurturing the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival is funded through corporate sponsorships and Atlanta Jazz Festival, Inc., a 501(c)(3) cultural nonprofit organization. This year’s festival is presented by Design Essentials and powered by Bank of America. For more information, visit the website at atljazzfest.com.

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