Atlanta leaders react to Turner’s death, calling him ‘brilliant,’ ‘passionate,’ and a ‘champion for peace’

Editor’s note: Ted Turner died this week at 87, and Georgia lost a titan. His impact stretches across everything from how we consume news, to the sports teams that built this city’s identity, to conservation work most people never see his fingerprints on. He didn’t just build businesses in Atlanta. He chose to build his legacy here, which meant that his risks and innovations became our risks and innovations, our success. What follows is the remembrance of a man who changed what’s possible.

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Tributes from Atlanta officials, sports teams, and other dignitaries are pouring in after the passing of media mogul Ted Turner, who died on May 6 at the age of 87.

“A brilliant businessman, consummate showman and passionate fan of his beloved Braves,” said a statement from the Atlanta Braves organization, a team Turner owned from 1976 to 1996. “Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Braves into ‘America’s Team.’ Under his stewardship, the ball club experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained excellence in Major League Baseball history and brought a World Series championship to Atlanta in 1995.”

“We will miss you, Ted. You helped make us who we are today, and the Atlanta Braves are forever grateful for the impact you made on our organization and in our community,” the statement continued.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement calling Turner “Titan. Visionary. Genius. Pioneer. Philanthropist.” “These words only begin to describe the late Ted Turner,” the statement said. “And Atlanta is so much better because he chose to build much of his legacy here.” Dickens said Turner’s tenure at CNN, which he founded in 1980 as the world’s first 24-hour news station, “forever changed the way the world receives news.” CNN officials called Turner “an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless, and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement.” Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta Used with permission. Follow RoughDraft Atlanta here.