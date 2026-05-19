Best Sports Business Cities: Atlanta’s Moment

On Opening Night last month, the Atlanta Braves pulled out all the stops to celebrate their 60th anniversary in the city and the 10th season of Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, the team-owned, industry-changing mixed-use real estate venture.

Amid the buzz created by that day’s BravesVision launch, the ballpark’s new multicolored LED lighting and the all-star roster of former players and coaches, was a four-minute video, narrated by Andrew Young. The former Atlanta mayor and U.N. ambassador spoke about how the building of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and the arrival of the Braves and Hank Aaron in 1966 forever changed the city’s trajectory.

A skeptic might view this as an Opening Night-worthy public relations cheer.

But listening to the city’s sports stakeholders, an outsider begins to understand how Atlanta has become the No. 1 sports business city.

Read in full at Sports Business Journal