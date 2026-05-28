CINEMA LIFE ANNOUNCES JUNETEENTH OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION AT THE Georgia Shorts Film Festival Featuring Live Performances, Special Honors, and a Celebration of Independent Black Cinema

Cinema Life proudly announces the opening night of the Georgia Shorts Film Festival, taking place Friday, June 19, 2026, in honor of Juneteenth, with a special evening celebrating the artistry, innovation, and cultural impact of standout short films created by filmmakers of color.

Hosted at the iconic 7 Stages Theatre, the evening will unite filmmakers, cultural leaders, creatives, influencers, media, and industry professionals for a dynamic celebration of storytelling, freedom, culture, and artistic expression.

Opening night festivities will include a special live performance by Atlanta artist Heaven Beatbox, whose electrifying sound and vocal artistry have captivated audiences throughout the city’s creative scene.

The evening will also feature a special proclamation honor presented by Marvin Arrington recognizing the cultural impact and community contributions of Cinema Life and the Georgia Shorts Film Festival in supporting independent filmmakers and diverse voices in cinema.

Guests can expect:

A curated screening of standout short films by exceptional filmmakers of color

Live performance by Heaven Beatbox

Special proclamation presentation by Marvin Arrington

Red carpet arrivals and press opportunities

Filmmaker conversations and exclusive interviews

Community celebration honoring the spirit and legacy of Juneteenth

Networking with creatives, producers, entertainment executives, and cultural leaders

Cinema Life continues its mission of elevating diverse voices, creating pathways for emerging artists, and creating safe, inclusive spaces for independent filmmakers to share their work on the big screen.

PURCHASE TICKETS: Georgia Shorts Film Festival