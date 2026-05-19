Decatur WatchFest ‘26 Announces 60+ World Cup Matches Will Be Shown on the Decatur Square, WatchFest Combines Soccer, Music, and More

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 today announced it has received approval from FIFA World Cup 2026™ to show more than 60 World Cup matches on three big screens on the Decatur Square between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

“The stage is set, the screens are ready, and now it is time for the beautiful game to electrify fans on Decatur’s newly renovated downtown Square,” said Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold. “Bring your friends and come watch the World Cup matches in Decatur with some of the area’s biggest soccer fans.”

While all 104 matches will be shown in Decatur WatchSpot Pubs and Restaurants, here are the 60+ matches that will be shown on the square: https://decaturwatchfest26.com/schedule/. At least one match per day will be shown on the Square including all US Men’s National Team (USMNT) matches in the group stage and beyond.

Highlights:

June 11 (first match) – Mexico v. South Africa, 3 pm

June 12 – USA v Paraguay, 9pm

June 13 – Brazil v Morocco, 6pm

June 16 – France v Senegal, 3pm and Argentina v Algeria, 9pm

June 17 – England v Croatia, 4pm

June 19 – USA v Australia, 3pm

June 24 – Canada v Switzerland, 3pm

June 25 – USA v Turkey, 10pm

June 26 – France v Norway, 3pm and Spain v Uruguay, 10pm

June 27 – Portugal v Colombia, 7:30pm, Argentina v Jordan 10pm

All single elimination matches are highlights!

July 19 – World Cup Final, 3pm

FIFA World Cup 2026™ runs from June 11, 2026 through July 19, 2026, with eight matches taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Easily accessible by MARTA connecting Decatur to Downtown Atlanta, Decatur will join greater Atlanta to celebrate the arrival of world class soccer to Atlanta.

Concerts Every Day of World Cup in Atlanta

Decatur WatchFest ’26 is more than a great place to watch world class soccer. It’s also where fans from Decatur, greater Atlanta, and around the world can come to watch concerts and enjoy Decatur’s best food and beverages.

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 will have a concert every day of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Three concerts will be ticketed, featuring Big Boi, The War And Treaty, and Indigo Girls. The Big Boi and Indigo Girls concerts are sold out but there are tickets remaining for The War And Treaty.

Thirty-one additional concerts will be free and require NO tickets.

For more information, visit the website at https://decaturwatchfest26.com/.