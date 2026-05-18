DreamHack Atlanta 2026 Closes After Welcoming Nearly 55,000 Fans from All 50 States and 60 Countries

DreamHack Atlanta concluded today, Sunday, May 17, at the Georgia World Congress Center, as the world’s leading gaming lifestyle festival closed out a massive three-day celebration of everything gaming under one roof. The weekend included esports, gaming, creators, cosplay, live entertainment, and digital culture, drawing nearly 55,000 fans from all 50 states and 60 countries to downtown Atlanta.

As the only DreamHack festival taking place in the United States in 2026, DreamHack Atlanta once again positioned Atlanta at the center of the global gaming and esports conversation just weeks before the FIFA World Cup 2026 arrives in the city. Now in its eighth year in Atlanta — more than any other U.S. city — DreamHack has become one of the city’s signature international entertainment events, helping reinforce Atlanta’s growing role as a destination for global entertainment, esports, and digital culture.

“DreamHack Atlanta truly reflects both the worldwide rise of gaming culture and Atlanta’s emergence as a major destination for international entertainment, esports, and live events,” said DreamHack VP Product and Executive Producer Anna Nordlander. “As the only DreamHack festival in the United States this year, Atlanta once again demonstrated its ability to bring together major competitions, creators, and fan communities on an international stage. We are grateful for the amazing community that came out to be a part of this festival weekend.”

This year’s festival featured more than $1.7 million in total esports prizing, including Atlanta’s first-ever Call of Duty League Major and the debut of Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Atlanta — one of the world’s premier Counter-Strike 2 tournaments. Thousands of fans packed the Georgia World Congress Center throughout the weekend for championship esports, creator meetups, cosplay competitions, live entertainment, freeplay gaming, arcade activations, indie game showcases, Artist Alley, and interactive fan experiences spanning nearly every corner of gaming culture.

Additional highlights included appearances by creators, streamers, voice actors, and special guests including former NBA All-Star, Dwight Howard and cosplay icon Yaya Han, alongside Roblox creator Lana Rae, hololive performances, creator programming, meet-and-greets, community tournaments, and the DreamHack Cosplay Championship.

2026 DreamHack Atlanta Highlights & Championship Results

Intel Extreme Masters Atlanta 2026

Champion: Natus Vincere (NAVI)

Runner-Up: Gamer Legion

Call of Duty League Major III

Champion: Los Angeles Thieves

Halo at DreamHack Atlanta

Champion: Shopify Rebellion

TEKKEN 8 at Road to EWC 26: DreamHack Atlanta

Champion: Gen.G Esports Mulgold

Runner-Up: GodLike Esports KEISUKE

3rd Place: Twisted Minds Arslan Ash

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves at Road to EWC 26: DreamHack Atlanta

Champion: Team Vitality Fenritti

Runner-Up: Gen.G Esports Dany “El Maza”

3rd Place: All Gamers Vxbao

4th Place: Yesports RB

5th-6th Place: Team Vitality H-DOPE

Street Fighter 6 at Road to EWC 26: DreamHack Atlanta

Champion: Saishunkan Sol Kumamoto Kobayan

Runner-Up: Nephew

Chess at Road to EWC 26: DreamHack Atlanta

1st: Aravindh Chithambaram

2nd: Aleksej Sarana

3rd: Liem Quang Le

4th: Andrey Esipenko

DreamHack Cosplay Championship

Expert Division Winner: Mia Gallo, “Otomia”

Artisan Division Winner: Catherine Anderson, “batsu”

Novice Division Winner: Sophie Cargill, “faezelfox”

Collegiate & Community Competitions

DreamHack Atlanta continued spotlighting the growth of collegiate and amateur esports through Student Friday programming, the SIEGE College Fair, collegiate competition, and open tournaments spanning multiple titles and skill levels.

Exhibitors & Brand Activations

Official DreamHack partners include Red Bull, DHL, Zenni, Lamborghini, SOUR PUNCH®, Logitech G, America’s Navy, and JLab Gaming.

Indie Playground

Independent developers showcased upcoming playable titles and demos, including numerous Georgia-based game creators.

Artist Alley

One of DreamHack Atlanta’s largest Artist Alley experiences to date featured dozens of independent artists, illustrators, creators, and vendors selling original artwork, gaming-inspired merchandise, collectibles, and apparel.