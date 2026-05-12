Experience Shakespeare Live in Avondale Estates

Meet “William Shakespeare” and Enjoy Romeo & Juliet at the Town Green

For those spending Memorial Day weekend close to home, the community is invited to gather at the Avondale Estates Town Green for an afternoon of live theatre, music, and family-friendly programming at the A Shakespeare Happening Spring Series featuring Romeo and Juliet performed by The Atlanta Shakespeare Company.

Presented by Bard x Sage PR in partnership with Ted Terry, DeKalb County Commissioner, District 6, and City of Avondale Estates, this FREE event is part of A Shakespeare Happening Spring Series—an initiative designed to bring academic enrichment and high-quality, accessible theatre directly to the community.

This special production features performers from the Atlanta Shakespeare Company and offers a unique twist: audiences will have the opportunity to meet “William Shakespeare” himself, brought to life by an actor hosting an interactive Q&A experience.

The event runs from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, culminating in the mainstage performance of Romeo & Juliet at 4:00 PM.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and umbrellas for shade, as the event takes place outdoors.

“This production is about introducing Shakespeare to the next generation in a way that feels engaging, approachable, and fun,” said Nicole Sage, Producer of Bard x Sage PR. “Families will have the chance to meet ‘Shakespeare,’ ask questions, and experience the story in a dynamic setting. Commissioner Terry and I are proud to create a no-cost space for community engagement and a shared cultural moment right here in DeKalb.”

Event Highlights:

2:00 PM – Shake It Out with Shakespeare: Interactive children’s programming

3:00 PM – Live music performed by Atlanta Shakespeare Company (Upon the Avon)

4:00 PM – Romeo & Juliet live performance

Post-show Q&A with “William Shakespeare”

Additional features include:

Community engagement with local partners including DeKalb Public Health, DeKalb Voter Registration, and DeKalb Fire Department

Open-air, family-friendly environment

Free parking and free admission