FOX SPORTS TEAMS UP WITH COSM, FIFA TO DELIVER FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™

FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and Cosm, the leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, today announce their collaboration to present select FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Shared Reality.

Cosm’s immersive entertainment venues in Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta will showcase 40 matches throughout the iconic tournament, including all three U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) Group Stage matches (June 12, 19 and 25) and the FIFA World Cup™ Final (July 19).

“At FOX Sports, our goal is to make the world’s biggest events feel even bigger, and teaming up with Cosm allows us to do that quite literally – on the biggest immersive screen in live sports,” said Michael Bucklin, SVP, Digital, FOX Sports. “For the FIFA World Cup 2026™, we’re delivering that vision at an unprecedented scale, bringing 40 of the tournament’s most anticipated matches to fans for the first time in a live, Shared Reality setting.”

In collaboration with FOX Sports, Cosm will capture and produce the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at various host stadiums across the country, and distribute live matches back to its 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ LED domes – giving even more fans the feeling of sitting behind the goal, at center pitch, and in the crowd during the most anticipated sporting event in the world.

Cosm will begin showcasing the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with 11 Group Stage matches, including all three USMNT contests and the tournament’s opening match Thursday, June 11 featuring Mexico vs. South Africa live from Mexico City. Following the Group Stage, Cosm will feature the majority of initial knockout matches and the full slate of remaining tournament matches spanning the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final, live from East Rutherford, NJ. on Sunday, July 19 .

“The World Cup is the greatest display of how sports unite communities around the globe and foster an unmatched sense of passion and fandom – all of which are core to the Cosm experience,” said Peter Murphy, SVP, Content & Media at Cosm. “We are thrilled to collaborate with FOX Sports to super-serve fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and bring people together through Shared Reality across our venues in three of the World Cup’s major host cities, simultaneously.”

A full schedule of the 11 Group Stage matches to be shown at Cosm in Shared Reality can be found below.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage Matches at Cosm

Date & Time (EST) Matchup Host City June 11 at 3 pm Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico City, MX June 12 at 9 pm USMNT vs. Paraguay Los Angeles, CA June 17 at 4 pm England vs. Croatia Dallas, TX June 19 at 3 pm USMNT vs. Australia Seattle, WA June 22 at 1 pm Argentina vs. Austria Dallas, TX June 23 at 4 pm England vs. Ghana Boston, MA June 24 at 6 pm Scotland vs. Brazil Miami, FL June 24 at 9 pm Czechia vs. Mexico Mexico City, MX June 25 at 10 pm Türkiye vs. USMNT Los Angeles, CA June 26 at 3 pm Norway vs. France Boston, MA June 27 at 7:30 pm Colombia vs. Portugal Miami, FL

For the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at Cosm, and to purchase tickets, fans can visit Cosm.com or download Cosm’s fully integrated app available in the App Store and on the Google Play Store .