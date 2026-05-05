“Fried Chicken Day,” a nostalgic coming-of age quest set in the heart of the 1990s South is released

Creative Cabin Studios is proud to announce the release of “Fried Chicken Day”, a feature film directed by award-winning filmmaker Alan M. Smith and written by retired LaGrange College English professor and acclaimed author John M. Williams. Following its successful premiere at the Rome International Film Festival on November 9, 2025, in Rome, GA, the film was nominated for the festival’s 2025 Best Georgia Feature Film Award.

Fried Chicken Day is officially streaming. Audiences can experience this nostalgic southern journey on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, and Google.

Set in the quaint southern town of Grangeville during the late 1990s, “Fried Chicken Day” follows Kai (Matt Alea), a teenager fostered into a world far removed from his California roots. After a “fried chicken day” lunch frenzy at his new high school leaves him feeling like a total outsider, Kai befriends local adventurous spirits Brandi (Savanna Hunt) and Travis (Nico Ford). Together, the trio discovers a mysterious map leading to Dreamcaster Cove, a long-lost village shrouded in mystery.

Their quest to find the cove is quickly jeopardized by Kai’s manipulative foster father, Lester (Roy Coulter), and his trusty sidekick, Morton (Keith Brooks). Lester, a scam artist who maintains control over the town through influence and greed, will stop at nothing to keep his dark history with the village hidden.

“Our goal was to craft a film that captures a very specific nostalgia: the feeling of being an outcast in a small town, high school life in the late 90s, and the way a small southern town can feel both like a cradle and a cage,” says Director Alan M. Smith.

Shot entirely in Smith’s hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, the production was a true grassroots effort, supported by the LaGrange College Film and Media Arts Department, the LaGrange Society of Performing Arts and local volunteers who helped bring this feature film to life. Many of the historic locations around LaGrange are featured in the film, as well as Alan’s old high school, LaGrange High.

The film features a seasoned creative team, including Emmy-award winning Director of Photography, Jose Alejandro Acosta, and Producer Mary Popplewell, who brings extensive experience from major Georgia productions.