Georgia Entertainment announces speakers, programming for Cannes Film Festival

Georgia Entertainment’s return to the Cannes Film Festival builds on a landmark year at the 79th edition.

In 2025, more than 1,000 film and entertainment executives attended the organization’s events, which included a cocktail reception at the Galerie Vieceli steps from La Croisette, the “Seaside Georgia Peach Brunch” at the American Pavilion and the first-ever officially sanctioned Georgia, USA Day at the FilmUSA Pavilion.

Panels spotlighted Georgia’s production infrastructure, mental health in the industry and federal policy affecting the production landscape. Official recap of last year’s activations.

Now the organization is returning for the 79th edition, bringing its signature “From Story to Scale” event series to the south of France as part of a continued effort to position Georgia on the global stage for film and entertainment.

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The Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23, 2026. Georgia Entertainment’s programming will take place throughout the festival.

The events are designed to connect Georgia’s infrastructure, locations, crew and professional services with producers, directors, financiers and entertainment executives from around the world.

Confirmed speakers include Donnie Beamer of ATL Tech Hub, Noah Washington of Fanbase, Ty Walker of Braveheart Entertainment, Eoin Egan of Cinespace Studios, Walker Dalton of the Savannah Regional Film Commission, Christina Routhier of SCAD, Chelsea Spivey of Revolution Entertainment Services, Honnie Korngold of Georgia StoryLab, producer and director Gary Mazeffa, Daniel Oramas of Debonair Films, Carrie Sharpe (UPM, Netflix and Amazon) and Laurie Bookhardt (script supervisor, Marvel), with more to be announced.

“This speaker lineup reflects the depth of Georgia’s creative economy, spanning technology, finance, production and storytelling. Cannes gives us the platform to show the world what’s already happening here,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment.

“Georgia’s story is best told by the people living it. The speakers we’ve assembled represent every stage of the production ecosystem, and we’re bringing that full picture to the international stage,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment.

Partnership opportunities available. Contact us for more information.

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