Georgia Entertainment Spotlights State’s Creative Economy at the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Georgia Entertainment marked its third consecutive year at the Cannes Film Festival with its expanded “From Story to Scale” event series, presenting programming along the Croisette from May 14-17, 2026. Panels, networking events and activations drew producers, financiers, executives and entertainment professionals from around the world.

See the official reel here

The activations opened Friday, May 15, with the Celebration of Cinema Soirée at Balrog, steps from the Palais des Festivals in downtown Cannes. The evening brought filmmakers and industry professionals from across the globe together for the opening event of the “From Story to Scale” series.

Georgia, USA Day on Sunday, May 17, anchored the programming slate at the FilmUSA Pavilion in the International Village. Three panel discussions examined Georgia’s position at the convergence of capital, technology and storytelling.

“Cannes confirmed that the next era will be driven by the convergence of creativity, technology and innovation,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Storytelling and intellectual property, wrapped in innovation, digital platforms, new business models and emerging tools will reshape commerce and culture for decades to come. Those were the conversations in France at our events and one on one meetings.”

“Brand as Story: Where Creators Build Cultural Capital” explored how Georgia-based creators and institutions are generating economic value through storytelling. “The Atlanta Advantage: How the Smartest Capital and the Smartest Tech Are Rebuilding from the South,” moderated by Donnie Beamer, senior technology advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens, examined institutional investment, technology innovation and Atlanta’s growing role in global production. “Built to Scale: Georgia’s Competitive Advantage” closed the afternoon’s panel programming.

Georgia,USA Day concluded with a VIP mixer presented by the Savannah Regional Film Commission.

Celebration of Cinema and Creativity Reel | GA, USA Day Reel

Speakers across the programming included Ty Walker, founder of Braveheart Entertainment; Walker Dalton, executive director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission; Chelsea Spivey, vice president of new business development and production incentives at Revolution Entertainment Services; Honnie Korngold, producer and founder of Georgia StoryLab; Noah Washington of Fanbase; Christina Routhier of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD); producer and director Gary Mazeffa; Will Knochel of Prestige International Pictures and Vital Pictures; Daniel Oramas of Debonair Films; Carrie Sharpe, a unit production manager with Netflix and Amazon credits; Laurie Bookhardt, a script supervisor with Marvel credits; and Andrew Gans CEO of Glanzrock Productions.

“The relationships formed at Cannes do not stay in France. That is exactly the point,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “Every year we come back with a stronger case and a fuller room. What excites me most is that the people in that room are ready to do business and they’re ready to do it in Georgia.”

Georgia’s Footprint at Cannes 2026

Georgia’s presence at the 79th festival extended well beyond the “From Story to Scale” programming.

Of note, Atlanta-based filmmakers Daniel Emilio Oramas and Angelica Perez brought “Macheteros” to the Marché du Film, where the project was selected for the Fantastic Round Robin. Oramas, who serves as director, director of photography, editor and producer, and Perez, a director of photography and Steadicam operator, have spent 12 years building their careers in Atlanta. The folk-horror project draws from Dominican folk tales and earned runner-up honors at the American Film Market (AFM) Pitch Conference in 2024 before arriving at the Marché following a selection for Fantastic Lab 2026 in Costa Rica.

Also, writer-director Gary Mazeffa’s “Asherah: A Love Odyssey” held Riviera Screenings on May 15 and 17. The romantic fantasy, produced by Q2 Films, filmed over approximately 11 days in Augusta in March 2025 at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, the Augusta Canal Aqueduct and IndieGrip Studios, before moving to SCAD-Atlanta’s Volume Wall. More than 20 local crew members staffed the Augusta shoot, which generated an estimated $80,000 in direct local spending.

Georgia’s own Pat Mitchell and environmental advocate Laura Turner Seydel attended as co-executive producers of “Groundswell,” which held a special screening May 13. Directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, the film is the third in the “Kiss the Ground” trilogy, focusing on regenerative agriculture as a global climate solution.

Special Thanks to Our Partners

Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” activations at Cannes 2026 would not be possible without the support of our partners. Special thanks to presenting sponsors Georgia Insider, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Power, and to Fanbase, Filmed in Georgia (FiGA), Trilith Foundation, Cinespace Studios, PS Atlanta, Braveheart Entertainment, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Revolution Entertainment Services, Explore Gwinnett, Fulton Films, Discover Atlanta, Hawkins Headquarters, Georgia StoryLab, Discover DeKalb and the City of Jackson.

Photos by: Jennifer Reynolds and Crizz Quinn