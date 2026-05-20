Georgia Entertainment’s Unscripted Event Returns June 24 in Cartersville

Visit Cartersville-Bartow and Savoy Automobile Museum present an evening exploring the region’s convergence of film, gaming, entertainment and innovation.

Georgia Entertainment will bring its Unscripted program to Cartersville on June 24, with Visit Cartersville-Bartow and Savoy Automobile Museum serving as presenting partners. The main programming runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Savoy Automobile Museum, followed by a VIP afterparty from 8 p.m. to midnight at Elevate in downtown Cartersville.

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Bartow County has become a destination for filmmakers and productions in Georgia. The emerging Film Bartow brand is one signal of the region’s deliberate move into the creative economy. Gaming, entertainment, technology and innovation are converging here alongside film. Unscripted exists to rally local industries and recruit global attention to them. The Cartersville event is an example of what is possible when a community, a county and a sector grow together alongside the state.

“Cartersville is one of the clearest examples in Georgia of what convergence looks like in practice,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Film, gaming, entertainment, technology and innovation are growing together in Bartow County, and the rest of the state is paying attention. Unscripted exists to rally locally and recruit globally, and this stop is exactly the kind of story we built this series of events to tell.”

The hybrid event will feature panels, networking and a curated room of business executives, elected leaders, government officials and creative professionals from across the region. The VIP afterparty at Elevate, a downtown Cartersville cocktail lounge known for craft cocktails, small plates and a chic, design-forward atmosphere, extends the conversation into the evening.

“Cartersville and Bartow County have always had a strong narrative about who we are and where we have been,” said Steven Schumacher, president and CEO of Visit Cartersville-Bartow. “Georgia Entertainment’s Unscripted gives us a platform to tell the story of where we are going. The creative and innovation economy is reshaping our region, and we are proud to host this conversation alongside the Savoy Automobile Museum.”

“The strength of the Unscripted event series is the room,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “This is where Bartow’s creative community and decision makers, educators and economic development leaders come together to drive the future of entertainment. A unique opportunity to be seen, heard and connected for real collaboration; this is where new partnerships are formed and where the next chapter of growth begins.”

Additional partners will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about Unscripted or partnership opportunities, contact us here.

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