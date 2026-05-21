Georgia indie filmmakers prevail at the Atlanta Film Festival

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Despite a significant downturn in big-budget productions over the past few years, Georgia’s independent filmmakers showed up at this year’s Atlanta Film Festival.

Jon Kieran, the programming director for the Atlanta Film Festival, described this year’s selections as a restaurant menu, emphasizing the variety of the films selected – there was a little something for everyone.

Kieran noted a sizable increase in the number of Georgia films submitted for the festival this year, specifically feature films. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the festival, and according to the Atlanta Film Society, it also featured the highest ever number of films made by Georgia creatives – approximately 30 percent.

“We’re showing more Georgia feature films than we have at any time during my time here,” Kieran said. “When you get into long-term status of people making films here – whether that’s large-scale commercial production or indie production – when you have that happen over years, you build up a sort of base of resources.”

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