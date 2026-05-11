Georgia Insider Named Presenting Sponsor of Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” Programming at the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Private membership community takes spotlight on global stage to signal summer launch and introduce a new model for Georgia’s innovation and creative economy leaders

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Entertainment today announced that Georgia Insider, its affiliated private membership community for founders, executives, investors, and creators transacting in Georgia’s creative, innovation, and technology economy, will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of Georgia Entertainment’s signature “From Story to Scale” programming at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The festival runs May 12–23, 2026. RSVP for Cannes Events | More about Georgia Insider

The alignment marks the first major public activation for Georgia Insider as it prepares for a summer 2026 community launch, using one of the world’s most influential stages to introduce a platform designed to bring Georgia’s most important decision-makers into a single, curated private network.

Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes programming brings together producers, financiers, executives, brands, and cultural leaders from around the world. Building on the past two years of activations at the festival where film and entertainment executives participated in programming that included curated cocktail receptions, Seaside Georgia Peach Brunches and the first-ever officially Cannes-sanctioned Georgia, USA Day.

Why Cannes. Why Now.

The decision to align Georgia Insider’s launch with Cannes is intentional and strategic. The festival draws the global intersection of creativity, capital, technology, and storytelling into one place for ten days each May. That intersection is precisely the ecosystem Georgia Insider exists to serve.

“Cannes is where the world’s creative and innovation economy converges,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment and Georgia Insider. “We have been building our presence here for years, and what has become clear in every room we have been in is that the conversations happening at Cannes are the same conversations Georgia’s most forward-thinking leaders are having at home. Georgia Insider is the community where those conversations continue. Cannes is the perfect place to introduce it.”

As Presenting Sponsor, Georgia Insider will be woven throughout Georgia Entertainment’s Cannes programming in event branding, in the conversations being facilitated, and in the introductions being made. Every gathering becomes a preview of what the community will feel like when it opens this summer: curated, elevated, intentional, and connected to something larger than any single event.

“We wanted to launch Georgia Insider in a room worth being in, surrounded by the kind of people who belong in it,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment and Georgia Insider. “There is no better room than Cannes. The relationships being formed this month on the Croisette are exactly the relationships Georgia Insider is being built to sustain and deepen.”

RSVP for Cannes Events | More about Georgia Insider

About Georgia Insider

Georgia Insider is a private membership community for the founders, operators, and investors transacting at the intersection of Georgia’s creative, innovation, and technology economy. The community opens this summer. Founding membership seats are being filled now through personal invitation. Georgia Insider is a product of the Georgia Entertainment ecosystem, which has spent a decade building trusted relationships across Georgia’s film, music, technology, policy, and economic development communities.

For more information and to add your name to stay close as the community builds, visit GeorgiaInsider.com.

About Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” at Cannes

Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” programming at the 79th Cannes Film Festival brings together Georgia’s creative, technology and innovation economy leaders with international producers, financiers, and cultural figures across curated gatherings, conversations, and activations. The 2026 programming includes partners from film, technology, music, economic development, and the creator economy, reflecting a unified message about Georgia’s position as the creative, cultural, and entertainment capital of the world.