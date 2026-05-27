‘Gutenberg’ musical returns to Dad’s Garage after more than a decade

Dad’s Garage is bringing “GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!” back to its stage this June, more than a decade after the production’s initial run at the Atlanta theater in 2014.

The two-person musical, which earned a 2024 Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Musical” during its time in New York City, is directed by Amanda Lee Williams and stars Dad’s Garage ensemble members Karen Cassady and Travis Sharp.

The show tells the story of two friends, Bev and Doug, as they stage a backer’s audition for a musical they created about Johann Gutenberg and the invention of the printing press.

The production centers on the pair’s outrageous efforts to attract producers and investors in hopes of bringing their musical to Broadway.

“‘GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!’ is easy to love,” said Sharp. “It’s laugh-out-loud funny throughout, and is presented by two of the most loveable, earnest characters in musical theatre history. That’s the initial draw — but the more you get to know this seemingly silly show, the more you realize there’s so much more to it.”

Preview performances of “GUTENBERG!” are scheduled for June 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. Regular shows will run Thursdays through Saturdays (from June 5-28) at 8 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. matinees also available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta

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