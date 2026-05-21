Local Ventriloquist Bringing Offbeat Adult Puppet Comedy to Atlanta Fringe Festival

Atlanta-based comedic ventriloquist Allison Wonders will bring her original solo comedy experience, “The Allison Wonders Show,” to the 2026 Atlanta Fringe Festival this May and June, delivering a fast-paced mix of ventriloquism, comedy, and outrageous puppet personalities to Fringe audiences.

Part stand-up comedy, part theatrical variety show, and part controlled chaos, “The Allison Wonders Show” features Wonders performing alongside seven original puppets and more than 10 distinct voices in a nostalgic, irreverent, and adults-only production.

“Imagine if Carol Burnett met Jeff Dunham on Avenue Q — that’s the energy of this show,” said Wonders. “At its heart, this show is really about giving people permission to laugh, let go and feel a sense of wonder again.”

Known for its offbeat humor and improvisational energy, the show explores everything from “the voices in our heads” to cosmic wisdom and puppet identity crises. Audience members can expect unexpected interactions, sharp comedic timing and moments that range from heartfelt to hilariously inappropriate.

Atlanta Fringe Festival Performances

The Supermarket ATL | 638 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

May 29, 2026 at 10:30 p.m.

May 30, 2026 at 8:45 p.m.

June 2, 2026 at 7 p.m.

June 5, 2026 at 10:30 p.m.

June 6, 2026 at 5:15 p.m.

The Origin of Becoming a Ventriloquist

The idea of “The Allison Wonders Show” traces back to Wonders’ longtime admiration for Lily Tomlin and her one-woman show.

“Ever since I saw Lily Tomlin’s ‘In Search of Intelligent Life in the Universe,’ I knew I wanted to create a one-woman comedy show,” Wonders added. “I loved the idea that one person could command an entire stage and create their own opportunities. “Why wait for the part when you can create it!”

That idea evolved unexpectedly in 2019 during a live stand-up performance where she brought a puppet to the stage. “I suddenly realized if I simply stopped moving my mouth, I could actually become a ventriloquist,” she said. “That changed everything.”