Local workplace dramedy “HR Things” to screen during premiere event in Columbus

By Jordan Massey

“HR Things” is a locally produced dramedy, shot and set in Columbus, and created by GG Rodgers. The first season consists of 12 episodes, each one being about six minutes long.

Rodgers first developed the short series back in 2020 while recovering from COVID-19, allowing her time to watch TV and critically think about what she was consuming. “I saw that there was a gap, first of all, in the type of filmmaking that I’m used to,” she stated. “[Art] that gives you time to think and pause.”

One of the primary inspirations behind the series’ concept was Rodgers’ work in human resources. She wanted to “put a magnifying glass” on some of the realities and behind-the-scenes issues of working in that field through the use of humor. She said that she’s using the show to somewhat poke fun at HR while simultaneously defending it, making it relevant to the current climate of the industry.

“I mean, you can’t work without people,” she added. “People can say what they want about AI and machinery, but you need people, and so that’s why HR, in my opinion, is so valuable.”

Rodgers stated that she hopes people are not only entertained by the series, but they also learn something from watching. She stated that “HR Things” addresses many different workplace topics, such as appropriate attire, code-switching, hiring/firing, interviewing, microaggressions, micromanagement, punctuality, retention, sexual harassment and workplace policies.

“I touch on a lot of fun stuff that people will definitely find relatable, and if they didn’t do it, they’ll know somebody else who did,” she said, adding that she refrains from touching on anything too political or intense throughout the series.

The central character of the show is Quinn Roberts, a woman working as an HR director who experienced heartbreak off-screen, making her less vulnerable or personable in all aspects of her life. As a result, Quinn has taken on the persona of a “stern, prickly HR lady that people all love to hate,” according to Rodgers.

Read in full at Film Columbus

The official launch premiere of “HR Things” will be held at The Gallery at Heritage on July 11, 2026, from 7 to 11 p.m. The season will then be officially released on YouTube the following day, July 12.

Tickets are on sale now. Programming is recommended for ages 16 and up. Cocktail attire is recommended.